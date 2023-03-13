Lineker was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.Full Article
Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day as BBC apologise after tweet row
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV's Lorraine Kelly's dig at BBC over Gary Lineker row demanding bosses 'sit down and sort rules out'
Daily Record
The Scots presenter admitted the row was 'mayhem' as she voiced that the major broadcaster 'badly handled' the situation as the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Gary Lineker hailed as 'hero' after BBC reinstates Match of the Day host
Bristol Post
The former England striker is set to return to his presenting duties on Saturday following the row