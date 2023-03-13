A former MSP has paid tribute to his "wonderful mum" after she died following a fire at her home in Glasgow.Full Article
Former MSP pays tribute to 'wonderful' mum who died in house fire
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Neighbours of Tommy Sheridan's mum pay tribute to 'wee character' after fatal flat fire
Former Glasgow MSP Tommy shared the devastating news on his Twitter account after mum Alice, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 12.
Daily Record
Tommy Sheridan's mum dies in fire at Glasgow home as 'heartbroken' son pays tribute
The former Glasgow MSP shared the devastating news on Twitter after mum Alice passed away at her Cardonald home on Sunday, March..
Daily Record