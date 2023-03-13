The annual event saw stars and royals attend the event held at Westminster Abbey in London.Full Article
The annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey - Pictures
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Camilla 'intensely nervous' as Charles shares sweet Sophie Wessex 'ice-breaker' moment
West Briton
Key royal figures attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 13, as a storm blew outside
-
How Kate Middleton's statement skirt suit echoed style Princess Diana loved
Upworthy
-
On Commonwealth Day, Princess Kate Honored a Long Line of Princesses of Wales With Her Jewelry Choice
Upworthy
-
Prince William told "you're never going to be our king" by protestors
Upworthy
-
Prince William's 'Look of Love' for Kate Middleton Goes Viral
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Anti-monarchy protest in London during Commonwealth Day
euronews (in English)
As members of the Royal family were arriving at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service, an anti-monarchy..
‘Be bold’, King Charles tells Commonwealth nations
Brisbane Times