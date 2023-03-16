Prince Harry was visibly shocked after the text message from his older brother Prince William, leaving actress Meghan Markle forced to cradle her husband.Full Article
Meghan comforted Prince Harry after scathing William text as clip goes viral
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Prince Harry will never be able to reveal "harsh" Prince William text
Upworthy
Prince Harry was seen receiving a difficult text message from Prince William during his Netflix documentary—but any attempt to..