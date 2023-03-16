Mikey Johnston: Celtic winger receives first Republic of Ireland call-up
Published
Celtic's Mikey Johnston is named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first Euro 2024 qualifier against France and friendly with Latvia.Full Article
Published
Celtic's Mikey Johnston is named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first Euro 2024 qualifier against France and friendly with Latvia.Full Article
The Celtic winger, who is currently on loan at Vitoria in Portugal, switched allegiances to represent the Irish national team after..
Celtic's Mikey Johnston is named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first Euro 2024 qualifier against France and friendly..