Alison Hammond to be new host of Great British Bake Off
According to The Mirror, Alison Hammond is set to be announced as the new host of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4Full Article
Alison Hammond is set to become the new host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.
Reports in the Mirror newspaper tonight suggest Alison could step in to host alongside Noel Fielding.