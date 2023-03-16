The This Morning favourite is set to replace Matt Lucas as the new host alongside Noel Fielding, becoming the first non-white judge or host of the show.Full Article
Alison Hammond to be announced as new Great British Bake Off host
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Alison Hammond set to be announced as new host of The Great British Bake Off
Sky News
Alison Hammond is set to become the new host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.
Advertisement
More coverage
ITV This Morning star Alison Hammond set to host The Great British Bake Off after Matt Lucas quit
Reports in the Mirror newspaper tonight suggest Alison could step in to host alongside Noel Fielding.
Tamworth Herald