Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: A Plus Tard, Galopin Des Champs, Bravemansgame among runners
Published
Rachael Blackmore will bid for a repeat on A Plus Tard in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup after making history 12 months ago.Full Article
Published
Rachael Blackmore will bid for a repeat on A Plus Tard in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup after making history 12 months ago.Full Article
Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 start time, runners, riders and odds for Festival showpiece race as the likes of Galopin Des Champs, A..