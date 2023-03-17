The annual charity fundraiser airs on Friday, March 17, with a whole load of famous faces, TV specials and surprises set to entertain in a bid to raise as much money as possible.Full Article
How to watch Comic Relief 2023 on TV and who is hosting annual Red Nose Day
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Red Nose Day 2023 - date, when to watch on TV and where to buy noses
Tamworth Herald
Comic Relief is back for another year, with organisers hoping to raise millions to help people facing the cost of living crisis
Preview: Comic Relief 2023
OntheBox.com