Comic Relief 2023: Lenny Henry regenerates into David Tennant as 14th Doctor in sketch

Comic Relief 2023: Lenny Henry regenerates into David Tennant as 14th Doctor in sketch

Daily Record

Published

The opening scene saw Sir Lenny regenerate into David Tennant as the 14th Doctor in a sketch Lenny was in the dressing room and said he felt “sick” before adding: “What I need is a doctor”.

Full Article