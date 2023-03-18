The 78 year old was meant to play a show in Australia but it was cancelled just six hours before it was due to start.Full Article
Sir Rod Stewart cancels tour date at the last minute due to 'mystery illness'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sir Rod Stewart cancels show at the last minute over mystery illness
The 78-year-old was due to play in Australia on Saturday night
Tamworth Herald
Rod Stewart Cancels Show in Australia Due to Mystery Illness
Rod Stewart pulled the plug on his concert in Australia Saturday ... because of some mysterious illness. The 78-year-old rock star..
TMZ.com