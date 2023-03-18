The reality star has opened up about her heartbreak when she didn't receive any cards or gifts from her new family on her first Mother's Day.Full Article
Kate Ferdinand 'sobbed in her room' after Mother's Day snub from Rio and stepkids
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Ferdinand breaks down in tears in secret over Rio's Mother's Day snub
Kate - who is married to the former Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United, Manchester United and Leeds United star - spoke out on..
Tamworth Herald