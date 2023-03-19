UFC 286: Leon Edwards beats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title
Published
Leon Edwards beats Kamaru Usman by majority decision to retain the welterweight title at UFC 286 in London.Full Article
Published
Leon Edwards beats Kamaru Usman by majority decision to retain the welterweight title at UFC 286 in London.Full Article
Leon Edwards reflects on his journey from 'a kid born in Jamaica with nothing' after his successful title defence over Kamaru Usman..
Leon Edwards retained his UFC Welterweight Championship with a decision victory over Kamaru Usman to put an end their trilogy in..