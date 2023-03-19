A photo of King Charles as a beaming baby with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was posted online to mark Mother's Day.Full Article
King Charles remembers the Queen on Mother's Day death with touching tribute
The King has marked his first Mother's Day since the death of the Queen by posting a touching picture of the pair on Instagram.
Sky News