Sheffield United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers: Tommy Doyle winner to sends Blades to Wembley
Published
Tommy Doyle scores a stoppage-time winner to send Sheffield United to the FA Cup semi-finals after a breathless win over Blackburn.Full Article
Published
Tommy Doyle scores a stoppage-time winner to send Sheffield United to the FA Cup semi-finals after a breathless win over Blackburn.Full Article
Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle strikes a stoppage injury-time winner against Blackburn to send his side into the FA Cup..