The pair - who ended up as runners up to the eventual winners Kai Fagan and Sanam - spoke out during the Love Island reunion on Sunday night, March 19.Full Article
Love Island's Ron and Lana break silence over explosive argument on flight home
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island's Lana and Ron on the rocks days after ITV final over explosive row
Love Island finalists Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins may have already faced trouble as boyfriend and girlfriend as it's been reported..
Daily Record