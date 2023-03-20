Love Island receiving fewer applicants after social media ban
Published
While the Love Island couples have returned from South Africa very much in love, they have left the villa with somewhat underwhelming Instagram followers.Full Article
Published
While the Love Island couples have returned from South Africa very much in love, they have left the villa with somewhat underwhelming Instagram followers.Full Article
Love Island's latest stars have missed out on big money deals after a disappointing increase in social media followers during their..