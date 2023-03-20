The former First Minister said the main reason for the SNP losing 30,000 members was "the lack of progress in moving towards independence".Full Article
Alex Salmond claims Ash Regan has 'best policy on independence' in SNP leadership race
Scotland: Humza Yousaf Wins SNP Race To Be Country’s Next Leader
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country’s next leader on Monday (27 March) after a bitterly fought contest..
