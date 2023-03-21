Piers Morgan is now a TalkTV star with his Uncensored show, having quit GMB two years ago.Full Article
Piers Morgan feels 'let down' by Susanna Reid after quitting ITV Good Morning Britain
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Susanna Reid distracts ITV Good Morning Britain viewers with daring outfit as fans say same thing
Tamworth Herald
Susanna was hosting with Ed Balls from 6am on Tuesday March 21.
Advertisement
More coverage
ITV Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid fumes 'blimey' at Ed Balls after cutting remark about her
Tamworth Herald
The Labour MP - who was hosting the ITV show from 6am til 9am - called out Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain after forgetting..