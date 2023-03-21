Lucy Letby: nurse fainted after baby could not be revived
Published
Nurse Lucy Letby fainted at work after she and fellow medics could not revive a baby boy, her murder trial has heard.Full Article
Published
Nurse Lucy Letby fainted at work after she and fellow medics could not revive a baby boy, her murder trial has heard.Full Article
Lucy Letby fainted at work after she and fellow medics could not revive a baby boy, her trial has heard.
MURDER-accused nurse Lucy Letby allegedly tried to murder a baby after a hospital boss refused to remove her from nursing duties, a..