Council taxpayers in Edinburgh have had to fork out more than £100,000 to pay the legal fees in the local authority's failed bid to ban strip clubs.Full Article
Council pays out six-figure legal fee after failed strip club fight
The battle to keep Edinburgh’s four strip clubs open was launched in March 2022 following an attempt by councillors to ban them.
