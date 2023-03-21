MPs are set to vote on the first part of the government's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.Full Article
MPs set to vote on first part of new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson to vote against first part of new Brexit deal
Sky News
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said he is going to vote against the first part of the government's new Brexit deal for..
Advertisement
More coverage
PM scraps Boris Johnson's controversial NI Protocol
ODN
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will scrap Boris Johnson's controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules on..