The SNP leader will be quizzed by MSPs today at her final session of First Minister's Questions before formally standing down next week.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon set to address Scottish Parliament for last time as First Minister
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Standing ovation for Nicola Sturgeon at final FMQs
ODN
Nicola Sturgeon received a standing ovation from the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, as she gave her final speech at Holyrood as..
-
Who is Humza Yousaf, the 37-year-old set to become Scotland's first Muslim leader?
Upworthy
-
Scotland's ruling SNP picks new leader to succeed Sturgeon
SeattlePI.com
-
Scotland's Sturgeon exits with pride, brickbats from critics
Upworthy
-
Scotland’s Sturgeon exits with pride, brickbats from critics
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Labour on Nicola Sturgeon: ‘We wish her well’
ODN
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says “Nicola Sturgeon has been in public service for a long time”, before adding, “we..