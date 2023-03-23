The pair finished third in Love Island, behind runners up Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and eventual winners Kai Fagan and Sanam.Full Article
Love Island's Samie and Tom address relationship status after two couples split
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island stars Samie and Tom make relationship official as three villa romances come to an end
Love Island finalists Samie Elishi and Tom Clare have made things official since leaving the villa. However, three couples have..
Daily Record