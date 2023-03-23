Aldi and Lidl: What's in the middle aisles from Thursday March 23
From a garden hanging egg chair to a BBQ pizza oven, here are some of the items you'll see in the mdidle aisles of Aldi and Lidl from Thursday, March 23.
From firepits to air fryers, there are bargains a plenty in Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles.