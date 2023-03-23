Interest rates raised to 4.25% by Bank of England
The decision comes after latest inflation figures showed the cost of living rising by more than expected.Full Article
Consumer price inflation came in at 10.4% year-on-year in February - putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 11th time in less than 18 months after Wednesday's surprise jump in..