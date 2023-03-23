Lucy Letby: Baby injected with fatal dose of air, jury told
Published
Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of killing the boy the day after allegedly murdering his triplet brother.Full Article
Published
Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of killing the boy the day after allegedly murdering his triplet brother.Full Article
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of administering fatal doses of air to two baby brothers.
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of administering fatal doses of air to two baby brothers.