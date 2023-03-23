Marnie Swindell has won The Apprentice 2023 as Lord Sugar invests £250,000 in her boxing gym. A delighted Marnie said: “What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and have become Lord Sugar’s business partner."Full Article
The Apprentice 2023 final sees Marnie Swindell win £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar
