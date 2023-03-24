Charles and the Queen Consort are due to travel to Paris on Sunday on his first state visit as KingFull Article
King Charles urged to cancel France visit as retirement age protests turn violent
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why are some citizens protesting in France?
Newsy
ViewSince the start of the year, millions of protesters in France have been calling for the government to scrap its pension..
-
New violent clashes rock France in water protest
IndiaTimes
-
King Charles’ visit to France postponed
Brisbane Times
-
Charles postpones first state visit as monarch amid violent protests
Brisbane Times
-
King Charles' state visit to France is delayed as strikes paralyze its cities and people set fire to buildings to protest higher retirement age
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
King Charles Postpones Visit to France Amid Ongoing Protests
Just Jared
King Charles‘ weekend visit to France has been postponed. On Friday (March 24), it was announced that the 74-year-old King of..
-
King Charles Postpones France State Visit After Pension Protests Turn Violent
Upworthy
-
In pictures: Rubbish and fires in French protests
BBC News
-
Protests continue in France; King Charles III's visit postponed
Newsy
-
King Charles III postpones state visit to France on heels of violent protests, unrest
USATODAY.com