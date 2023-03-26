Nitrous oxide is set to be banned under government plans to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.Full Article
Nitrous oxide to be banned under plans to clamp down on anti-social behaviour
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What is nitrous oxide? What you need to know about laughing gas
Sky News
Nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas or nos - is set to be banned as part of a government crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Laughing Gas': UK mulls banning it to control anti-social behaviour | Oneindia News*Explainer
The United Kingdom is mulling a ban on the sale and possession of ‘Laughing Gas’…or as it is widely known…the ‘Happy..
Oneindia