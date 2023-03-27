Scots will find out today who the country's next First Minister will be after a long and fractious SNP leadership race caused by Nicola Sturgeon's sudden resignation.Full Article
SNP leadership race LIVE as successor to Nicola Sturgeon announced today
Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership election to succeed Nicola Sturgeon
The next First Minister of Scotland will be Humza Yousaf after he was today named the successor to Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon's sister says she'd 'rather vote Tory' than for Kate Forbes or Ash Regan amid fraught leadership race
Gillian Sturgeon's comments come following rift among the SNP that saw chief Peter Murrell resign on Saturday.
