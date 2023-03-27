Scooter ridden on stage by Billy Idol in 1966 was locked in Roger Daltry's garage until his son-in-law took charge of restoring itFull Article
The Who Quadrophenia Tour Vespa restored in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Who's Quadrophenia Tour Vespa restored in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust
Scooter ridden on stage by Billy Idol in 1966 was locked in Roger Daltry's garage until his son-in-law took charge of restoring it
Hull Daily Mail