Payment will be followed by two others to form £900 support package for means-tested benefits claimants.Full Article
DWP confirms exact date first £301 cost of living payment will be rolled out in 2023
Leek Post and Times0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Exact date £900 DWP cost-of-living payment will land in millions of accounts
Burton Mail
Families are continuing to struggle through the crisis
Advertisement
More coverage
£301 cost of living payment coming within weeks as DWP sets exact date
Wales Online
It is the first of three payments coming this year and early in 2024 to help people with bills