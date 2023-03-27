A trial at Exeter Crown Court has started with the 54-year-old police worker facing 11 charges of interfering with a child.Full Article
Phillip Schofield's brother Tim accused of 'sexually abusing' teenage boy
Wells Journal0 shares 1 views
Phillip Schofield's brother 'forced teen boy to watch pornography and sexually abused him'
The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield forced a teenage boy to watch pornography and sexually abused him, a court has heard.
Sky News
Phillip Schofield's brother accused of 'sexually abusing a teenage boy' for years
Timothy Schofield, 54, appeared at a crown court on Monday to stand trial over the alleged sexual abuse charges.
Daily Record