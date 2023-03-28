Kate Forbes to leave Scottish government
Published
The BBC understands Ms Forbes was offered a move to rural affairs by the new first minister, Humza Yousaf, but turned down the job.Full Article
Published
The BBC understands Ms Forbes was offered a move to rural affairs by the new first minister, Humza Yousaf, but turned down the job.Full Article
Kate Forbes has rejected a job offer from Scotland's new first minister Humza Yousaf and will return to the backbenches after..
The heath secretary and Kate Forbes clashed over whether the Scottish Government should launch a legal challenge over Tory..
The race to lead the Scottish National Party has cracked open fissures over political strategy, social issues and the legacy of..