The star hosted several shows including Blind Date, Blankety Blank and ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of DogsFull Article
TV star Paul O’Grady passes away 'unexpectedly but peacefully' at the age of 67
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady has died
Sky News
TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.
-
TV Star and Comedian Paul O’Grady Dies at the Age of 67
Upworthy
-
TV star Paul O'Grady dies aged 67
BBC News
-
British TV star Paul O'Grady dies aged 67
BBC News
-
Salient Aspects Of Moroccan Judaism – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
'Harry Potter' And 'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Passes Away At 56
Zee News
Paul Grant, who played the role of a goblin in the Harry Potter series passed away at the age of 56 after collapsing at the King's..