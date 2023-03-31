Police Scotland confirmed today that a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death of Chic Wilson who was found at a flat in Tontine Park last weekend.Full Article
Man arrested in connection with death of Chic Wilson in Renton
Charles Wilson, known locally as Chic, was found dead inside the Tontine Park property on the morning of Saturday, March 25.
