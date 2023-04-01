Manchester City say Liverpool bus attacked on journey from Etihad Stadium
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City strongly condemn the actions of those responsible for damage to the Liverpool team coach.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City strongly condemn the actions of those responsible for damage to the Liverpool team coach.Full Article
Manchester City closed the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table back down to five points following a crucial win..
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their defending during a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City was "difficult to accept" and thanks Pep..