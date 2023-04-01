Results checker for Saturday's UK Lotto and Thunderball - results and winning numbers for tonight's drawFull Article
National Lottery results draw LIVE: Winning Lotto numbers on Saturday, April 1
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for tonight, Saturday, April 8, 2023
Stroud Life
It's a massive £20m Must Be Won draw on Easter Saturday with £500,000 also available on Thunderball
Advertisement
More coverage
National Lottery LIVE: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday, April 1
It may be April Fools but tonight's jackpot is no laughing matter...
Bristol Post
UK National Lottery results live: Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday, April 1, 2023
Tonight's Lotto draw has a triple rollover jackpot prize of £7.6 million
Derby Telegraph