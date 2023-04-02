Brighton Marathon makes comeback under London Marathon Events
Brighton Marathon made a comeback under the new management of London Marathon Events after the event’s future was thrown into doubt last year.Full Article
London Marathon Events has said this year’s Brighton Marathon heralds a new era for the event.
Here is everything you need to know about Brighton Marathon 2023 as London Marathon Events takes over.