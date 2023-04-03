Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has been named the most powerful person on British TV. The Scots-Rwandan actor, who is best known for his role as Eric Effiong on Netflix hit Sex Education, took home the impressive accolade.Full Article
Scots Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa named most powerful person on British television
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa named most powerful person on British television
Sex Education star Ncuti topped the list ahead of Harry and Meghan
Hull Daily Mail