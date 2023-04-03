Scots Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa named most powerful person on British television

Daily Record

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has been named the most powerful person on British TV. The Scots-Rwandan actor, who is best known for his role as Eric Effiong on Netflix hit Sex Education, took home the impressive accolade.

