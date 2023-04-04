Users took to social media to rant as they were unable to connect to their Wi-Fi and internet on Tuesday, April 4.Full Article
Virgin Media down as customers fume over internet outage across the UK
Nottingham Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Virgin Media customers furious as thousands are left without internet access
Wales Online
The company's official website also appeared to crash amid the huge influx of reported issues
Advertisement
More coverage
SBI Server Down: Internet banking, UPI services of State Bank of India not working, claim customers
SBI customers in the country took to social media and complained about the outage. SBI, the country's largest bank, had its..
DNA