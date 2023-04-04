Liz Truss told the family of a British hostage who was set to be released by Iran with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe that he was not her "problem" anymore, MPs have claimed.Full Article
Truss told family of Briton set to be released alongside Nazanin he was not her 'problem'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Truss told family of British hostage in Iran he was not her 'problem'
Liz Truss told the family of a British hostage who was set to be released by Iran with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe that he was not..
Sky News