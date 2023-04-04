Truss told family of Briton set to be released alongside Nazanin he was not her 'problem'

Truss told family of Briton set to be released alongside Nazanin he was not her 'problem'

Sky News

Published

Liz Truss told the family of a British hostage who was set to be released by Iran with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe that he was not her "problem" anymore, MPs have claimed.

Full Article