About 200 refugees will be moved to the South East of England following the local MP's request they should be rehoused before the busy tourism season starts this Easter.Full Article
Asylum seekers to be moved from Newquay Beresford Hotel
Anti-fascist group says it will 'reclaim' Newquay's streets
As asylum seekers are moved out of a Newquay hotel, activists aim to make a show of strength and solidarity with refugees who have..
