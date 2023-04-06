ITV The Chase host Bradley, the ex-ITV Coronation Street and The Larkins star, who also hosts Blankety Blank on the BBC, was back on the quiz show from 5pm til 6pm on April 6 (Thursday).Full Article
ITV The Chase's Bradley Walsh says 'what' as he's forced to halt show and restart
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV The Chase host Bradley Walsh forced to stop show and restart
Chase host Bradley Walsh was forced to restart proceedings on the ITV show
Leicester Mercury
ITV The Chase's Bradley Walsh walks off set and says 'it's tough to take'
The quartet were up against Darragh Ennis, the latest The Chaser to join the show, who is nicknamed the Menace.
Tamworth Herald