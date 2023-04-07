Tributes have been paid to former ITV news reader and BBC Radio Wales presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas, who also made made many programmes about the arts.Full Article
BBC broadcaster Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 as co-stars pay emotional tributes
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC and HTV broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas dies at 67
The host of the Radio Wales Arts Show, who lived in Cardiff, began her career at BBC Wales.
BBC News
BBC Radio Wales broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas dies at 67
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- The host of the Radio Wales Arts Show, who lived in Cardiff, began her career at BBC Wales.
BBC Local News