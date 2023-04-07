Police said the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on SaturdayFull Article
Boy, 12, charged with murdering 'pillar of her community' who was hit by car
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tributes paid to 'loving' grandmother hit by car as boy, 12, charged with murder
Marcia Grant was described as a 'pillar of her community' and devastated relatives say her death has 'sent shockwaves through all..
Daily Record
Sheffield: Woman hit by car named after boy, 12, arrested
Marcia Grant, 60, is described as a "warm, loving" pillar of her community.
BBC News