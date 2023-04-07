Several Scottish Labour MSPs have condemned the attack ad and called for it to be removed.Full Article
Labour faces backlash over Rishi Sunak attack ad which claims PM soft on child abusers
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tweet against Rishi Sunak 'won't be to everybody's taste', Labour frontbencher admits after backlash
Sky News
A Labour frontbencher has defended a social media post used by the party which claims Rishi Sunak does not think child sex abusers..
-
Thornberry defends Labour attack ad on Sunak
City A.M.
-
Labour's Emily Thornberry defends Rishi Sunak attack advert
BBC Local News