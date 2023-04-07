FC Halifax Town v Wrexham
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Friday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Wrexham.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Friday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Wrexham.Full Article
A fundraiser set up in honour of a Halifax Town fan who died of cancer received a big boost from Wrexham's owners ahead of their..
Milli Alli strikes twice after the break as Halifax dent Wrexham's promotion hopes in the National League.