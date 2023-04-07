Middlesbrough 2-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's Clarets win promotion to Premier League
Published
Vincent Kompany's Burnley secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a victory over Middlesbrough.Full Article
Published
Vincent Kompany's Burnley secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a victory over Middlesbrough.Full Article
Manager Vincent Kompany says Burnley will "embrace" the Premier League after securing promotion with seven games to spare.
There were unsavoury scenes as Burnley celebrated their winning goal at Middlesbrough with at least one player being struck by a..